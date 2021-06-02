8 Beloved Characters with Animated Version

Animation has always caught the fans of kids and is a time tested and hit formula to build a younger audience base for an already existing entertainment franchise. Now, Indian show makers are also banking on animated and cartoon versions of their hit shows, films and characters.

We take a look.

Mr Bean: The Animated Series

The much loved Mr Bean series with Rowan Atkinson was an overnight hit with the audience. It was soon followed by an animated version which made it even more popular with the younger fans.

Ramayan

The much loved mythological epic Ramayan has had several animated spinoffs over the years. Some spinoffs have even focused on Lord Hanuman.

Super V

Super V is the story of Virat. A teenager at the cusp of childhood and adulthood. An impulsive boy, who is trying to find his identity between his aspirations, his father’s expectations and other pressures. It is loosely inspired by Virat Kohli.

Captain 7

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to launch India’s first animated spy universe. The first edition of the series — Captain 7 will be based on MSD himself.

Dabangg

Salman Khan fronted Dabangg has given way to an animated version with our beloved cop Chulbul Pandey. The show has launched only recently.

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah

The Taarak Mehta franchise has expanded with more focus on the younger audience. An animated series titled Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah was launched recently and action figures and video games are also being planned.

WWE

WWE has also got an animated lego version called Slam City.

Star Trek: The Animated Series

The much loved space adventure series Star Trek also has an animated version which was developed to cash in on the franchise fan base.

