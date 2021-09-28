8 Biggest Bollywood, Hollywood and South Clashes Anticipated at the Box Office

In the time span of just a few hours, revised release dates of upcoming films were announced by the makers. The reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra, a major territory for film business, comes 18 months after the box-offices were shut in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic plus the series of lockdowns since March 2020. This has also led to an unprecedented clash of big films at the box office. We take a look.

Sooryavanshi, Antim and Eternals

Marvels Studios’ biggie Eternals, from Oscar Award-winning director Chloe Zhao, is all set for release on Diwali, later this year. It has also been announced by Rohit Shetty that has much awaited film Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles will arrive in cinemas on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, leading to a huge clash at the cinema screens.

Even though it is not confirmed yet, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth may also release on Diwali. Even if Antim is out of the competition due to change in release date, Sooryavanshi and Eternals clash is confirmed.

83, The Matrix: Resurrections and Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has gained pan-India popularity with his viral tracks Butta Bomma and Seeti Maar. His anticipated movie Pushpa-Part I with Fahadh Fassil is set for Christmas release after being delayed during the pandemic. Ranveer Singh starrer cricket film ’83, in which he features as Kapil Dev is also set for Christmas release.

A couple of days prior, on December 22, The fourth installment of The Matrix franchise is also releasing internationally. Apart from John Wick star Keanu Reeves and returning actress Carrie Anne-Moss, The Matrix 4 also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a role.

Valimai and Radhe Shyam

Tamil star Ajith Kumar and pan-India actor Prabhas are all set to clash at the box office on Pongal 2022. Both their movies, Valimai and Radhe Shyam, are eagerly being awaited by the fans and now audience will have to chose who to go with first.

Ek Villain Returns and Laal Singh Chaddha

Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor will be releasing on Valentine’s Day weekend, the makers had shared at the time of film announcement. However, just a couple of days after its release, Laal Singh Chaddha, featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be hitting the theaters.

The Batman and Bachchan Pandey

Robert Pattinson is stepping into the shoes of caped crusader Batman for upcoming film from director Matt Reeves. Its teaser has already got people talking and the superhero movie is set for March 4 release worldwide. In India, it will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon -starrer Bachchan Pandey.

KGF-Chapter 2 and Bhediya

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer action film KGF: Chapter 2 is highly awaited after being delayed several times amid the pandemic. It is finally arriving in cinemas on April 14. Meanwhile, it was announced by the makers of Bhediya, a horror comedy featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, that the movie will also be releasing on the same day.

Adipurush and Raksha Bandhan

It has been confirmed that Akshay Kumar and Prabhas will clash at the box office during the Independence Day weekend. Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan and Prbhas and Saif Ali Khan’s retelling of Ramayana, Adipurush, will be releasing on the same day, August 11, in 2022.

Vikram Vedha and Mission Impossible: 7

Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri are remaking Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha in Hindi with star-studded cast of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. It is set for September 30 release. Hollywood biggie, Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7 is also set for release on same day after being filmed during the Covid pandemic.

