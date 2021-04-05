8 Bollywood Actors Who Turned Reality TV Show Judges

Besides entertaining the audiences on the big screen, some Bollywood actors also make appearances on TV through reality shows. No doubt, their presence increases the credibility and TRP of the shows manifold.

Here are some Bollywood actors who have been the judges on various reality shows:

Madhuri, who last featured in multi-starrer movie Kalank, is currently seen judging dance reality show Dance Deewane. She has previously judged another dance reality show Jhalak Dilk la Ja, where only celebrities participate.

Malaika recently was seen judging India’s Best Dancer, which is the latest addition to the list of dance-based reality shows. She has judged a few more dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Besides the dance reality shows, the actress has also judged shows such as India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.

Preity was last seen in American sitcom French Off The Boat alongside Vir Das. The actress was seen judging the season 7 of Nach Baliye, where celebrity couples and exes participate.

Shetty has been absent from the big screen for some time now, however on TV, she is currently seen judging Super Dancer, along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She has also judged Nach Baliye.

Sohail, who made his Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002, has been producing movies now. He has judged comedy Circus, which ran for around 7-8 years on TV. Popular comedian Kapil Sharma was also a participant and had won one of the seasons.

Along with Sohail Khan, Archana was also seen judging Comedy Circus. The actress is currently a permanent celebrity guest on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor last seen in movie War alongside Tiger Shroff, is also popular for his dancing skills. Hrithik has judged reality show Just Dance, which aired on Star Plus.

Sonakshi will next be seen in upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actress was seen judging singing reality shows Indian Idol and Indian Idol Junior. She has also judged Jhalak Dikhhla Ja.