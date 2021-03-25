8 Bollywood Films That Explored the Layered Relationship Between a Father and a Child

The recent web show 7 Kadam, starring Amit Sadh and Ronit Roy, explored the complex relationship between a father and his son. Now. Let’s take a look at other Bollywood films that tackle the same topic. These films deal with the beautiful, complex and layered relationship between a father and a child with utmost sensitivity.

It was rare in the early 2000s for a film to talk about the struggles of a single father. Indra Kumar’s 2002 film was full of drama for sure, but the most heartwarming parts of it was the bond between Anil Kapoor’s character Suraj and his son Karan, played by Jibraan Khan. Suraj had to struggle by doing multiple odd jobs for his son who was disabled. He was encouraging and kind. In the end, he also participated in a life-threatening boxing match to earn money and gain full custody of his son. The film also starred Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.

When a father and son go on a road trip from Delhi to Mussoorie, they form a special bond as they have difficult but deep conversations. Dear Dad is an emotional, coming-of-age movie that tells the story of a father coming out of the closet. It is one of the biggest examples of how the portrayal of father-son relationships has changed in Bollywood. Directed by Tanuj Bhramar, the film stars Arvind Swamy and Himanshu Sharma in the lead roles.

Directed by Vikramaditya Montane, this movie tells the story of a 16 year old boy with a strained relationship with his father. When he gets in trouble at school and gets expelled, he has to return home to his abusive father. This movie stars Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy. There have been very rare films that have handled this topic with the sensitivity of Udaan.

This one tells a heart-warming story of a father and daughter. When the daughter wants to pursue higher education in London, her father works very hard and does everything in his power to fulfil her dreams. This movie was directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This was Irrfan Khan’s last movie before his untimely death in 2020. Not only does this film have the magical touch of the late actor, it will resonate with every child with a close relationship with their father.

Directed by Shoojit Sarcar and starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles, this movie tells the story of a father and daughter who have differing opinions on almost everything and who bicker about trivial issues. They take a road trip to Kolkata which brings them closer.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, this movie stars Amitabh Bachchan as a funny 102 year old man who wants to break the record of oldest man alive, and Rishi Kapoor, who plays his grumpy son in his seventies. This movie tells the story of a father who teaches his son to live his life fully after he lost all his hopes. The role reversal in 102 Not Out is the most endearing part of the film.

This movie tells the story of a former wrestler who hopes his future son can carry on his legacy. Instead he has four daughters. However, he does not treat them any differently and trains them to win a gold medal in wrestling for India. This movie stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is not just that people loved the portrayal of the athletes, it was the bond between the father and his daughters.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Rajit Kapur, this movie tells the story of an Indian spy who trains his daughter to be a spy and sends her undercover to marry into a Pakistani family to get insider information on the enemies. The song Dilbaro is probably the biggest example of how this goes on to become much bigger than the father-daughter bond, but the heart of the film lies in it.