8 Films That Will Celebrate the Lives of Lesser Known Faces in India

Projects based on real life events and personalities are attracting filmmakers’ interest more and more. As Bollywood directors try to find inspirational and real stories to enthrall audiences beyond fiction, we take a look at relatively lesser known faces that are getting the cinematic treatment in the coming time.

Rameshwar Nath Kao

Karan Johar’s production will be adapting Nitin A Gokhale’s book titled RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster into a film. It will tell the story of Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency - R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage. The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW or R&AW) is India’s foreign intelligence organization which was established in September 1968. Its founder, RN Kao was a private man whose story will be brought alive on the silver screens.

Revathi Roy

Social entrepreneur Revathi Roy will be getting a film on her which is being produced by John Abraham’s production house. Roy is the founder of hyperlocal logistics venture Hey DeeDee that consists of an all-women fleet that delivers parcels on two-wheelers. The venture delivers gifts, groceries, flowers and other things. Roy is also the pioneer of the first all-women taxi service venture in Asia and is currently associated with the Indian government’s Atal Innovation Mission.

Pinki Pramanik

Film producer Ashoke Pandit has announced his plans to make a film based on the life of Asian Games gold medalist Pinki Pramanik. Pramanik was a member of the Asian Games gold medal and Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning quartet in the 400m relay event in 2006. In 2012, she was embroiled in a gender controversy when her woman friend accused her of rape and gender misrepresentation. Pramanik was kept in custody for 25 days and was made to undergo sex verification tests to confirm her gender. She was cleared of rape charges by Calcutta High Court in 2014 and had resumed her work in Eastern Railway.

Syed Abdul Rahim

Football legend Syed Abdul Rahim will be essayed by Ajay Devgn in upcoming film Maidaan. With Rahim as coach, Indian football team reached newer heights and enjoyed a great deal of success. Apart from winning the Asian games in 1951 and 1962, India also reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics which is still considered India’s greatest ever achievement in football. All this was under Rahim’s tutelage.

Vijay Barse

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse in upcoming film Jhund. The movie also marks the entry of renowned Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in Bollywood. Barse has lifted many slum children out of poverty and drug addiction by channeling their energies into sports. He is a true icon in history of India, well worthy of a film on his life and works.

Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Pappad

Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to present the inspiring story of the woman who started the popular chain of Lijjat which produces Indian snacks like pappad, khakhra and vadi among others. Kiara Advani will essay the lead role in the movie which has been titled Karram Kurram. It will narrate the story of the woman who started a co-operative organisation to sustain a livelihood for herself and six other illiterate women homemakers who were masters of cooking. Soon the organisation grew and provided a source of employment to several other women. Today, the Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Pappad has empowered thousands of women by giving them financial independence.

Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Pippa will train the spotlight on 1971 war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and his crew of military men. The film is based on the book The Burning Chaffes. It will bring to the screen the valour and bravery of tank crews during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

C Sankaran Nair

Karan Johar has recently announced a film on the former President of the Indian National Congress and member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council, C Sankaran Nair. Titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, the film will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

