8 French Movies That Can Take Away Your Lockdown Blues

After bringing you the best films and shows from Korea and Latin America, we will be recommending best French films that you can be streaming on Netflix right now.

Check out the films below:

The African Doctor

The African Doctor is a 2018 comedy Drama based on the life of Seyolo Zantoko, the father of the popular rapper Kamini, who co-wrote the film. It traces the life of a recent medical graduate who after escaping a dictatorship in Congo, integrates his family in a small village in France. Tackling cultural and racial issues, it is a story of a man who struggles in a foreign land but goes on to become one of the most respected doctors of the region. It has been directed by Julien Rambaldi.

Much Loved

This 2015 French-Moroccan drama film directed by Nabil Ayouch is a commentary on the sex-trafficking and prostitution scene of Marrakesh. It is an endearing story of four friends who are sex-workers, and how they navigate the dangers and stigma attached to their profession.

Mademoiselle de Joncquières (Lady J)

This 2018 period drama is the tale of a rich widow Madame de la Pommeraye, who with the help of the titular Mademoiselle de Joncquières or Lady J, hatches a complicated plan to exact revenge from her ex-lover. Writer-director Emmanuel Mouret's film successfully transitions from a comedy to a tragedy and back. Taking "hell hath fury like a woman scorned" literally, this film is an enjoyable ride through 18th century France.

Le Monde Est à Toi (The World Is Yours)

Directed by Romain Gavras, this film tells the story of a small-time con artist who wants to go straight but cannot afford to. He agrees to do one last job but gets entangled with the Illuminati, an urban legend about a group on influential individuals controlling world events. The film is a social satire, comedy and thriller rolled into one. The cherry on top? The film stars the brilliant Vincent Cassel as an eccentric mobster.

Il a déjà tes yeux (He Even Has Your Eyes)

This 2016 film is about a French-African couple Paul and Sali who find out that the 6-month-old baby they have been waiting to adopt is white. The film's title is a reference to the baby boy Benjamin's blue eyes. The couple goes ahead with the adoption but is immediately met with resistance by their conservative families. Even though a comedy, He Even has Your Eyes shows the various layers of aggression people of colour face. The film has been directed by Lucien Jean-Baptiste.

I Am Not An Easy Man

This is a hilarious story of a male chauvinist who finds himself in a parallel universe where stereotypical gender roles are reversed and women are considered superior to men. Here he falls in love with a woman and he has to now learn the rules of the matriarchal society that he isn't used to. A social satire which talks about feminism in a refreshing way has been written and directed by Éléonore Pourriat, who is known for films like Oppressed Majority and Our Precious Children.

Divines

Divines is a 2016 drama directed by Houda Benyamina, who won the Caméra d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened under the Directors' Fortnight section. It is a unique coming-of-age story about Dounia, a teenager from a low-income Muslim household in Paris, who in order to gain power and success, enters the world of crime. This film is set at the pace of a Hollywood thriller but talks about the divide between the haves and have-nots.

Nocturama

This 2016 thriller directed by Bertrand Bonello is a dark and disturbing yet unforgettable piece of French cinema. It follows a bunch of young men and women travelling from one place to another in Paris with a mission in mind. They gather in a shopping mall to wait for their plan to pan out but get bored out of their wits and engage in a chain of destructive behaviour. Deeply existentialist, this film is nothing short of a trip. It is also a visual treat with long tracking shots that only accentuate the situational nihilism.

