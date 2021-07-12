8 Hindi Films With Long Titles to Watch in Anticipation of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and will see Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in major roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a rather long name for a film these days, but not an uncommon pratice. In anticipation of the film, let us take a look at other popular Bollywood films with long names.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan’s 2018 film became a surprise hit, launching Kartik Aaryan into a household name. The comedy film, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuchha and Sunny Singh, tells the story of two best friends and a beauty who comes in between their friendship.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara

Though the 2010 prequel starring Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi had a long title, nothing could top this 2013 film directed by Milan Luthria. Starring Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara was the story of a gangster and his protege who face off after falling in love with the same woman.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

One of the most popular films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the story of a newly married man who takes his wife to Italy, to reunite her with her lover. This superhit film starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai was a commentary against elitism. A hilarious comedy starring Govinda and Sonali Bendre, the film is a story of an adopted man who struggles to fit in with his biological family.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi is a sweet household drama that depicts the highs and lows of a simple Parsi family. A 45-year-old man living with his overbearing mother finds the woman of his dreams. However, he finds out that his mother intensely hates her because of past complications. This rom-com marks the acting debut of Farah Khan and co-stars Boman Irani.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is a satirical black comedy starring Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film deals with the three individuals who use each other’s weaknesses to further their own agenda. While expectations for the film were high, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola could not make a lot of noise at the box office.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai?

Directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyu Aata Hai? tells the various difficulties a common man goes through in his life. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah in the titular role, as well as Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi. This film is touted to be one of the best Hindi language films and a must watch for all cinephiles.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Vasan Bala’s action comedy saw debutante Abhimanyu Dassani as a boy who cannot feel pain who trains in martial arts with the help of his grandfather (Mahesh Manjrekar). When he once reunites with his childhood friend, he gets dragged into the world of crime with her. The film also stars Radhika Madan as a martial arts student and Gulshan Devaiah in a hilarious double role.

