8 Memorable Moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While the Marvel Television Universe is basking in the success and popularity of Wanda Vision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, phase 4 of the cinematic universe has been delayed owing to the pandemic. The fourth phase that was supposed to kickstart with Black Widow has been delayed, but Marvel Studio, in a very recent video revealed the dates of the upcoming films. So as we wait for the films to release, here is a look back at some of the iconic moments from the cinematic universe that have cemented their place in pop culture.

“I am Iron Man” (Iron Man)

Keeping their identities a secret has always been a norm for superheroes. But not for the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Tony Stark. The first instalment of Iron Man kickstarted the first phase of the MCU, and it was at the end of the film that Tony Stark decided to appear in front of the press and reveal his identity as Iron Man. This was a fresh change in the trope of superhero films as following that, Marvel never kept the identity of their heroes a secret.

Thor’s Rainbow Bridge Entrance to Led Zeppelin’s song (Thor Ragnarok)

The almighty Thor of Asgard has always proved himself as the mighty avenger, drawing his power from his godly hammer Mjolnir. So, when he had his hammer destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, he finally comes to the realization that he is not the ‘god of the hammer’ but the ‘god of thunder’. That was a major character redefining moment for Thor, and he entering the fight in the last scene with his rediscovered power, to Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant song gave the MCU one of its most iconic moments.

Killmonger- T’Challa last interaction (Black Panther)

“Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage," were the final words of Killmonger, the anti-hero of Black Panther. Killmonger was one of the most nuanced villains of MCU who had his own sense of dignity even in defeat. So when T’Challa takes him out to gaze on the beauty of Wakanda, he chooses death over being a prisoner, and these words continued to become one of the most memorable ones owing to its historical significance.

“We are Groot" (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Guardians of the Galaxy gave us one of the most loved characters, in the form of a tree. With only three words to his vocabulary, Groot becomes a very important part of the movie as his ultimate sacrifice results in the safety of his group. This was the first and the only time we see a change in Groot’s words as he goes from the first person “I am Groot" to “We are Groot" implying that under his shadow, the team will always remain safe.

“Dormammu, I have come to bargain" (Doctor Strange)

Dr Stephen Strange’s character in the film Dr Strange saw a huge change as he turned from the selfish, narcissist surgeon to a hero who didn’t bother getting stuck in a time loop forever to ensure the safety of the world. As Strange faces his strongest opponent, he instantly kills him off. However, he is the one to use brainpower over muscle power. He instantly resurrects himself and captures the both of them in an eternal loop of death and resurrection, a loop that will only break if Dormammu accepts his bargain.

“I’m with you ’til the end of the line, pal" (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

Steve Roger and Buchanan Barnes’ friendship has been one of the strongest and purest relationships of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the relationship has not been an easy one. “I’m with you ’til the end of the line, pal", was said by Bucky way before Steve became the Captain and the significance of the line has been carried forward till the last Avengers film. Steve and Bucky might not have been fortunate enough to enjoy each other’s presence for too long but the Winter Soldier had Captain America’s back and vice versa, even when the former had no memory of his friend and was assigned to kill him. Hence, these lines continue to strike a chord with the fans as it is a testimony of their pure relationship.

The Airport fight sequence (Captain America: Civil War)

Iron Man and Captain America, along with the rest of the Avengers, have given the fans several adrenaline-pumping fight sequences but the Avengers pitted against each other was a tear-jerking moment. The entire sequence has several astonishing moments like the then-newbie Spider-Man snatching Captain’s Shield, Ant-Man turning into a giant version of himself, Hawkeye and Scarlett Witch attacking Iron Man, and the power-packed fight between Captain and Iron Man. What makes it even more memorable is the dilemma of choosing sides of either Tony Stark or Steve Rogers.

“Avengers, Assemble" (Avengers Endgame)

Avengers Endgame was the cumulation of all the previous Avengers film, that not only served as the perfect farewell to the primary characters but took the fans on a nostalgia trip with several references to the past films. And one of those ‘whistle-blowing’ scenes was when all the heroes of MCU come together to fight one last battle with Thanos, and Captain America, with a shield in one hand and Thor’s hammer in another screams ‘Avengers, Assemble".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here