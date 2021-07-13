8 Movies and Web Series Based on Real-life Terrorist Attacks

Action film State of Siege: Temple Attack has recently released on OTT platform and is a recreation of 2002 terrorist attack at a temple complex in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in which hostages were taken, many innocent lives lost and scores of people injured.

As State of Siege continues to find audience, we take a look at top films and web series that have been inspired from real life, heinous acts of terrorism.

Mumbai Meri Jaan

Directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, Mumbai Meri Jaan recounts the horrors of 2006 local train bombings that killed over 200 innocent travelers and injured many others. The film is a realistic depiction of the horror of terrorist attacks and how families are affected.

India’s Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor plays a spy in 2019 film India’s Most Wanted that recaptures Pune’s German Bakery bombing and the manhunt for wanted terrorist Yasin Bhatkal in the aftermath of the horrific crime that shook India in 2010. Arjun and his team are unlike the spies as depicted in modern day spy films, but they get the job done.

Special Ops

The 2020 action series Special Ops sets up with the infamous 2001 Parliament attack in New Delhi that was perpetuated by five terrorists who were killed in the faceoff with Indian security. Then begins the hunt for the mastermind of the terrorist attack. The entire series is a must watch for Kay Kay Menon’s performance as the brilliant and far sighted Himmat Singh. A spin off is also in the works titled Special Ops: The Himmat Singh Story.

New York

The 2001 attack on the Twin Towers in New York changed the lives of many Muslims from South Asia who were suspected for their every action post the heinous crime. New York follows John Abraham as Sameer Sheikh as he is detained by the FBI in the USA as he is suspected to be a terrorist owing to his religious identity.

Hotel Mumbai

It emphasises the bravery depicted by the hotel staff and security personnel at Hotel Taj who risked their lives without hesitating a moment to save the innocent and traumatised victims in the gruesome incident. It also shows the struggles of a couple to save their child amid the brutal massacre.

Black Friday

Anurag Kashyap’s film released in 2007 after years of delay owing to various hassles. The film remains the definitive portrait of the investigations following the 1993 serial Bombay bomb blasts, narrated through the tales of police, terrorists, victims, and middlemen.

World Trade Center

World Trade Center is an uplifting account of 9/11 attacks in New York from the perspective of two first responders. It is the true story of the brave policemen caught in the rubble with scenes of their wives learning about the attacks and flashbacks to better days.

London River

It centers on the journey of two people searching for their children after the July 2005 London bombings as neither is close to their missing child. This film is highly emotional and a deeply realistic portrayal of families are torn apart in the aftermath of such incidents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here