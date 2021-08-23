8 Movies That Turned Everyday Objects Into Instruments of Horror

Horror movies have been using the trope of haunted houses for many years now. The familiar-turned-strange creates a creepy feeling and one can’t easily shrug it off. Rather it sticks. We take a look at movies that turned objects around us into instruments of horror and left us terrorised.

13 B

Starring R Madhavan, 13 B follows a family as they shift into a new house and develop a liking for a TV show Sab Khariyat (Everyone Is Well). They find out the the story playing on the TV is mirroring their lives and things take a turn for the worst. This psychological drama is a slow burn at its best.

Shutter

Tun, a photographer, begins to discover mysterious white shadows and faces in his polaroid images. Jane, his girlfriend, thinks these images may be the ghost of the girl they hit and did not care to save. The story keeps getting murkier as Tun can’t get over the ghost from his past life. The climax of Shutter is mind blowing and the story will keep you intrigued at each turn.

Oculus

Director Mike Flanagan weaves horror in his movie Oculus through a mirror which induces hallucinations. These strange occurrences turn Alan and Marie into paranoids and psychotics, who even attempt to kill their young daughter. In another timeline, a brother and sister try to discover the truth of this antique mirror by putting their lives on the line. Oculus is twisted and is as much jump scares as it builds intrigue.

The Red Shoes

Sun-jae (Kim Hye-soo) and her daughter Tae-su move into an old apartment. She takes a pair of bright pink high heels she found in a subway car, only to discover that they are cursed. Soon nightmarish visions follow and Sun-jae discovers that the person who takes them will die with their feet chopped off. The mystery of the cursed pink shoes unravels a story of jealousy and reels the viewers in further.

The Babadook

A single mother and her child fall into a deep well of paranoia when an eerie children’s book titled Mister Babadook manifests in their home. This movie has been hailed as one of the most weird and dark horror films that breeds claustrophobia and terror with each passing moment.

Ringu

Anyone who has watched Ringu knows the fear that follows the VHS viewing. It is easily the creepiest movie out there boasting horror of the inanimate variety.

The Wailing

The Wailing by director Na Hong-jin is a modern day masterpiece when it comes to slow burn horror. Revealed in the end is a polaroid camera that collects souls of the people it is clicking.

Anabelle

There have been creepy dolls in horror film before but none quite like Anabelle. This doll has been an integral part of The Conjuring film universe and has terrorised viewers time and again.

