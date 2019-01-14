8 Must Watch Coming-of-Age Shows on Netflix For the Young, Awkward and Clueless

The best thing about coming of age shows is that it takes you through a journey of ‘first times’ you might have experienced through your own life - whether it’s your first kiss, your first love, your first BFF, adjusting to a strange city or your first roommate. ‘Adulting’ is a concept that we’re all familiar, yet grappling with as we prepare to face the world on a Monday morning.A part of adulting is about looking around and figuring out what you want, what you like, as opposed to what you don’t. But one thing that we can all agree on is that it’s tough. Starting off this year with a bang, here are a few Netflix coming-of-age shows that you must watch to help you through problems you faced then, and need some direction on how to tackle them today.In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.Inexperienced Otis channels his sex therapist mother when he teams up with rebellious Maeve to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school.A bullied teenager turns to beauty pageants as a way to exact her revenge, with the help of a disgraced coach who soon realizes he's in over his head.Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. You want to talk teenage problems- you got it!1990s sitcom star BoJack Horseman is now a has-been with no love life and a permanent house guest. Then he gets a book deal - and a cute ghostwriter.It's 1996 in a town called Boring, back to the good ol’ times where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era.Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night.While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale murder mystery.Two teen cricket prodigies struggle against their overbearing father and a system stacked against them to realize their own ambitions and identities.