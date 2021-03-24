8 'Outsiders' Ready to Take the World By Storm

Another year, another set of actors who are ready to step into the life-altering industry of Bollywood. This year’s lineup is quite impressive and many of them have already captured the audience’s attention with their social media presence.

While a lot of star-kids, including Ahan Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Rinzing Denzonpa and Ahaan Pandey are gearing up for their big Bollywood launch, many ‘outsiders’ too will face the test of the silver screen for the first time this year.

Let us take a look at actors from non-filmy backgrounds who will make their debut in 2021

One of the most anticipated debutantes of 2021 is Sharvari Wagh, who will star in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Sharvari already proved her acting prowess with Kabir Khan’s OTT show The Forgotten Army based on the iconic Azad Hind Fauj. Sharvaru has also managed to become a popular household name with her strong social media presence with over 167K followers on Instagram.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will be making her Bollywood debut in the film Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will be based on the life of Indian emperor Pritviraj Chauhan and Manushi will essay the role of queen Sanyogita. Sonu Sood also has an important part in the film. Since her historic 2017 win, Manushi has made several public appearances, has a strong social media presence and has appeared in several ad films.

Lakshya, whose real name is Laksh Lalwani, will make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2, directed by Colin D’Cunha and produced by Dharma Productions. The actor first came into the limelight by participating in Roadies X2 in 2015, which was won by Prince Narula. He then went on to star in the TV serial Adhuri Kahaani Hamari with Rashami Desai. He also played the role of Drashti Dhami’s ex-fiance in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. His biggest rise to fame, however, the historical drama Porus, for which he underwent intense transformation and training.

Youtube sensation CarryMinati is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Ajey is quite popular and boasts of a whopping 29.3 Million followers on Youtube. He is best known for his roast videos. In MayDay, Ajey will be playing a dramatised version of himself.

Shirley, a singer from Auckland, rose to fame with her viral rendition of ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2. Ever since then, she has been successfully enthralling the audience with her melodious voice. She made her OTT debut in 2020 with the film Maska with Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta, Jaaaved Jaaferi and Manisha Koirala. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. This will also be Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film after 14 years of sabbatical.

Millennials know Shantanu as the charming Swayam from Channel V’s popular show Dil Dosti Dance. Shantanu played a college student who teams up with Shakti Mohan’s character Kriya to form his own dance group to compete against an existing team which consisted of rich and bratty students. Shantanu went on to star in other popular shows like Medically Yours and MTV Girls on Top. He will be making his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Katiawadi.

Prajakta, who became popular due to her YouTube persona MostlySane, made her OTT debut in 2020 with Mismatched, a cute Netflix show with Rohit Saraf. Now, Prajakta is all set to bring her energy to the big-screen with Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. 2021 seems like Prajakta’s year because her hit show Mismatched will also come back for season 2.

Shalini Pandey’s meteoric rise can be credited to her hard-work and talent alone. The actress started her career in theatre in her hometown of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and then went on to act in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She made her South debut with Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, who will also co-incidentally make his Bollywood debut this year with Liger. She then appeared in films like Mahanti, Nishanbdam and 100% Kadhal. She made her OTT debut with Bamfaad opposite Aditya Rawal. She will make her big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh. The film will be directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang Thakkar.