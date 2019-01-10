English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here are 8 Solid Reasons to Watch Rajinikanth’s Petta
Besides a power-packed performance by superstar Rajinikath, the film also marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tamil debut. Here are the reasons why you should go watch Petta this week.
Rajinikanth, Simran on the poster of their upcoming film Petta.
As superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta hits theatres, we list eight reasons why one should watch Thalaiva's mass entertainer. Along with Rajinikanth, who essays the role of a hostel warden, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simhaa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.
Brand Rajini
Fans go berserk everytime when they see their ‘Thalaiva’ on screen. Rajinikanth holds demi-god status down south and all his movies set unique records whenever they hit the theatres. The 68-year-old superstar continues to amaze the audience with his style for the last four decades. Rajini’s look in Petta made an impact on the audience ever since the posters were released. There are few incidences that will also make us reminisce Rajini’s old films.
Power-packed star cast
Petta is one of those rare Kollywood films where one will get to see multiple A-list actors together, which raises the expectation of the audiences. Apart from superstar Rajinikanth, the film also has a number of powerful actors - Vijay Sethupathi, Sasikumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Trisha, Simran and Bobby Simha who are known for their perfection.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tamil Debut
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has proved his mettle in Bollywood, has taken a plunge into south cinema with this film. He is making his Kollywood debut with this film where he is seen playing the main antagonist, Singaar Singh. He made headlines when the poster of Petta featuring him released couple of months back. His fans are eager to see him rubbing shoulders with superstar Rajnikanth.
Karthik Subbaraj’s Climax Suspense
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for his movie climaxes and his filmmaking, always stood out among the directors. He is one of the directors who has cleverly maintained the suspense till the climax.
Simran Bagga’s comeback:
Actress Simran is making her comeback in films with Petta. Rajini and Simran were supposed to do a film together after Chandramukhi. Simran was away from silver screen post her marriage.
Trisha’s first film with Rajnikanth
Actress Trisha, who has been in the industry for more than a decade, will be seen playing a crucial role in Petta. Apparently, this is Trisha’s first film with superstar Rajini.
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi has found his niche in Tamil cinema short time. He plays a pivotal role in this film, Jithu, an antagonist.
Anirudh's music
Petta songs have already grabbed top spots in charts and is receiving a good response from fans of all over the world. Kolaveri fame Anirudh, who has composed the music, is known for delivering foot-tapping chartbusters.
