8 Recent K-Dramas That You Must Absolutely Not Miss

Korean-Dramas or K-Dramas are one of the most popular genres of entertainment. The Korean entertainment industry’s impact over the world has increased manifold with K-Pop bands like BTS and BlackPink, as well as Parasite’s historic victory at the Oscars. However, even before that, Indians got a taste of Korean culture through K-Dramas, shows with 16-24 episodes, that were sold in the form of CDs. Now, they are available on OTT platforms like Netflix.

Let us take a look at some of the most entertaining, popular and critically acclaimed Korean-Dramas from the years 2020 and 2021. These are shows you must not miss.

Itaewon Class

A high-school drop-out and ex-con plans an expansive revenge on the owner of the biggest food chain in South Korea. With a bunch of misfits like him, he opens a cafe in Seoul’s diverse and busy Itaewon area. Itaewon Class is one of the best Korean dramas of all time, and that is largely because it dares to make choices most K-Dramas won’t. It makes clear statements about gender and race, which is quite rare in this genre. Itaewon Class stars Park Seo-joon, Kwon Nara and Kim Da-mi in lead roles.

Vincenzo

A Korean-Italian Mafia lawyer comes to his homeland but is met with resistance from enemy forces. Vincenzo is one of the most popular shows of 2021. This gangster flick is obviously full of action, but it is executed in style. Vincenzo stars Song Joong-ki, who is best known for Descendants of the Sun.

Lovestruck in the City

In Lovestruck in the City, a camera crew follows a bunch of youngsters from Seoul to see how modern youngsters date in the capital. Shot in the mockumentary format, each contestant is asked a question to narrate their love stories through questions and video letters. One protagonist in particular talks about his blindsiding break-up, not knowing that the person who has broken his heart is also the part of the same experiment. The show stars Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won.

Hospital Playlist

One of the most popular shows of 2020-2021 Hospital Playlist is two seasons full of intense medical drama, interwoven with adorable and wholesome moments. The show follows five doctors who have been friends since medical school and carry a passion for music in their hearts. Together they navigate the emotional ebbs and flows of working in a hospital, where life and death happen everyday.

It’s Okay Not to be Okay

It’s Okay Not to be Okay struck a chord with people dealing with mental health issues, especially during the pandemic. Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji, the show followed a psychiatric ward worker and a children’s book writer with antisocial personality disorder. The show brought mental health to the mainstream and dealt with it in a very sensitive way.

When My Love Blooms

Everyone loves shows about estranged lovers meeting each other at a different point in time. When My Love Blooms is a story of two college sweethearts who meet each other accidentally twenty years later. What’s amazing about When My Love Blooms is that you get two love stories rolled into one.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has stirred up quite a storm, even though all the episodes haven’t even dropped yet. The Netflix show chronicles a big-city dentist who moves to a seaside village. There she meets a handyman, who is polar opposite to her. This drama has all the elements of a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and ‘Falling Inn Love.’ Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha stars Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a in the lead roles.

The King: Eternal Monarch

A fantasy drama, The King: Eternal Monarch follows a Korean emperor who passes through a mysterious portal into a parallel world. In the other world, he meets a police detective who is running out of time to protect the ones she loves. With interlinking storylines, The King: Eternal Monarch can be a little confusing at first to follow, however, once you get a hang of it, it is an extremely engaging watch. The show stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in lead roles.

