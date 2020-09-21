8 Scary Movies with Lovable Characters to Watch During Spooky Season

Usually when one thinks of characters from a horror or supernatural film, a very stereotypical, spine-chilling ghost comes to your mind. While horror films are generally acquired taste and might not be liked by everyone, there are some characters that have become fan favourites.

Take a look at some of the films featuring similar such characters:

The Addams Family (1991)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, this 1991 comedy/thriller is based on a cartoon created by Charles Addams and the 1964 TV Series of the same name. This film stars Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci, Raul Julia and Christopher Lloyd.

The Addams Family tells the story of a bunch of con artists who try to take advantage of the eccentric Addams Family with the help of an accomplice, Uncle Fester, who claims to be a long lost missing brother of Gomez Addams. The dry and morbid humour of the characters, the romance between Charles and Morticia Addams and the badass Wednesday Addams, immortalised this film into a cult classic.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands stars Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder in the lead roles. It is a romantic thriller which tells the story of a near complete invention of a humanoid whose creator dies just before he could complete his hands, leaving him with a pair of metal scissors. He continues to live in solitude until a kind woman takes him into her home where he falls in love with her daughter. Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp's chemistry, coupled with the emotional quotient of the film, made the eponymous character a fan favorite.

Beetlejuice (1988)

Another classic comedy/horror movie by Tim Burton, this movie is about Adam and Barbara, a deceased couple who find themselves unable to leave their beloved, newly decorated house. So when the house is bought by a new family, the couple attempt to scare them away. When their ways do not work and were often ignored or made fun of, they seek help from a people-exorcist, Beetlejuice. This movie stars Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder in pivotal roles. The famous dinner-table sequence has been etched to public memory and re-enacted many times.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Directed by Kenny Ortega and starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Omri Katz, Hocus Pocus tells the story of the diabolical Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Mary and Sarah, who were executed 300 years ago for practicing witchcraft. When Max Dennison accidentally breaks the curse and brings the sisters back to life, Max, his sister, his girlfriend and an immortal black cat only have until sunrise to stop the witches from achieving immortality.

Scream (1996)

Wes Craven's 1996 horror/mystery film Scream was inspired by the real life serial killer Danny Rolling, also known as the Gainesville Ripper who terrorised the town of Gainesville, Florida and killed students of the Florida University. This movie stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore and Matthew Lillard.

The famous mask from the film now gets sold during festivals and it has become a part of public memory.

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Bride of Chucky is a comedy/horror film revolving around Chucky the doll. The soul of a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray is inside the body of this doll. When he is resuscitated by his girlfriend Tiffany, Chucky kills her and brings her back to life as a doll bride to help him with his crimes. The two then go on a killing spree. This comedy/horror film is directed by Ronny Yu and stars Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif. The film was a part of the 8-part Child's Play series. The dolls keep making appearances in meme culture too.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

When Jennifer Check, an attractive, popular and arrogant high school cheerleader is possessed by a demon after being sacrificed to Satan, she finds herself with an appetite for human blood. When her nerdy friend, Anita, finds out, she is determined to stop Jennifer before she kills Anita’s boyfriend. Jennifer’s body is directed by Karyn Kusama and stars Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody and Johnny Simmons.

Not only did Megan Fox prove her acting prowess in the film, it saw Amanda Seyfried exploring her range too. The scene where Jennifer burns her tongue on a lighter has become somewhat iconic.

Warm Bodies (2013)

Jonathan Levine’s 2013 romantic horror film Warm Bodies stars Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer in pivotal roles. After a zombie apocalypse, the leader of the survivors, Colonel Grigio, sends his daughter, her boyfriend and a few others to find medical supplies when they encounter a pack of zombies. Among them is R, who feels a strange need to protect Julie. When he eats Perry’s brain, he feels himself attracted to her causing R to slowly regain his humanity. While romantic vampires existed, this was the first of its kind Zombie. The redemption arc given to the protagonist made this a fan favorite.