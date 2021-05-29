8 Scenes From Bollywood Films That Saw Bride Run Away From Her Wedding

Weddings have always been a grand affair in Bollywood films. But what happens when the bride runs away from the wedding at the last moment? Today, we take a look at some of the Bollywood film brides, who ran off from their own wedding due to various reasons.

Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots

When old college friends show up at one’s wedding, it is generally to add to the merriment of the bride and groom, but that was not the case with Priya’s (Kareena Kapoor) wedding from 3 Idiots. Her two old friends showed up at her wedding, dressed as her groom, and convinced her that her old flame might still be burning for her, and runs away with her right in the middle of the wedding. Priya running away from her wedding with the help of Farhan (R Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi) probably is one of the funniest runaway bride scenes in Bollywood.

Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

A film whose name is all about ‘taking away the bride’ has to have a runaway bride in it. When a fight breaks between Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Kuljeet (Parmeet Sethi), right before the former is leaving, Simran (Kajol) who was about to get married to Kuljeet, and her entire family reaches the site. After a loss of blood from both sides, Simran’s father (Amrish Puri) realises Raj is the perfect match for her daughter and eventually lets her go with him.

Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was not the only time when Shah Rukh Khan’s character disrupted Kajol’s wedding. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai might not have the bride, Anjali (Kajol) literally run away from her wedding, but her would-be husband, Aman (Salman Khan) realises that she is in love with Rahul and ‘hands her’ over to him.

Diana Penty in Happy Bhag Jayegi

As the name suggests, the bride, Happy (Diana Penty) runs away right at the beginning of the film. But her plan of eloping with her lover takes a wrong turn when she mistakenly lands up in Lahore, and her lover is held hostage by her fiance in her hometown Amritsar.

Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) in the film doesn’t run away from one husband to another, rather she runs away from her chauvinist husband (Varun Dhawan) to pursue a career. However, by the end of the film, both overcome their differences and successfully maintains a long-distance relationship as her husband now understands her aim to have an independent life.

Katrina Kaif in Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani

After going through a series of misadventures with Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), it is during the climax that Jenny (Katrina Kaif) realises she is in love with him. Then she does the most obvious thing that every Bollywood bride has done till now, calls off her wedding, tells off her fiance, and runs away from her wedding venue to search for Prem and confesses her love to him.

Katrina Kaif in Namastey London

Namastey London once again sees Katrina Kaif as a runaway bride. During the last few scenes of the film, she breaks off her wedding to Charlie Brown (Clive Standen) and goes to India from London with Arjun (Akshay Kumar).

Kriti Kharbanda in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

This film sees the leading lady run away from her wedding after she realises marriage would mean the end of her career. However, she finds herself in a messy situation when years later, she is indicated in a financial fraud case and the officer in charge of her case is the guy (Rajkumar Rao) whom she left at the altar.

