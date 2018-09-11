8 Years of Dabangg: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha Had a Mini Reunion; Promise to Return Next Year

It's been eight years that Salman Khan's Dabangg made it to the screens launching Sonakshi Sinha. The film was loved by the audience instantly and became a hit, and now both Salman and Sonakshi confirmed that they are coming back with the third instalment of the film in 2019.Commemorating the day, both the leads took to Instagram to share a post and hinted at the release of Dabangg 3. While Sonakshi wrote, " 8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what I love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazkhanofficial, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ❤️ see u in #dabangg3 next year!!!" Salman captioned the picture as "Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko... thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey...see u in #Dabangg3 next year."Later the two stars had a mini reunion and they met music composers Sajid Wajid and filmmaker-actor Mahesh Majrekar. The team of Dabangg looked happy enjoying each others company.Check out the pictures from their reunion.On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in Kalnak with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and in Total Dhamal starring Ajay Devgan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Riteish Deshmukh.