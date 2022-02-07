8 Years of Hasee Toh Phasee: Parineeti, Sidharth Reminisce About Film With Clips From Rom-Com

Just like her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, actress Parineeti Chopra too is blessed with a melodious voice. Besides impressing her fans with her acting prowess, Parineeti has crooned a couple of soulful songs in her movies too. And as the rom-com Hasee Toh Phasee clocks 8 years on the horizon of Indian cinema on Monday, February 7,Parineeti reminisced about the film by posting an impromptu clip from her recording session of the song Zehnaseeb.

The Ishazaade actress took to Instagram and posted a clip in which she is seen simply singing the song and enjoying the process. The actress is seen crooning an unplugged version of the song, as she took a break from her dubbing session. The actress is seen dressed in a black crop top and teamed it up with black jeggings.

Taking to the captions, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu .. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP! @sidmalhotra @karanjohar @dharmamovies @polyvynil @fuhsephantom”

Check the video here:

Parineeti’s co-star in the film, Sidharth Malhotra too celebrated the milestone by sharing a video on Instagram. He encapsulated the video with some popular dialogues of the film between him and Parineeti as Ishq Bulaava song played in the background. Along with the video, he wrote, “Parineeti Chopra, Polyvynil and #8Yeats of HasseToh Phasee.”

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the Shershah actor shared how this movie impacted him and how he was living his ‘dream of being a Hindi film hero’. “Hasee Toh Phasee was my 2nd film & my first solo film! A film for which I still receive messages of love and appreciation till today”.

He also added, “It has one of my most favourite characters ‘Nikhil’, a character where I could find so much humour in his troubles. It was also my first experience shooting in Mumbai on the outside streets and Locals! While shooting, I was thrilled to see crowd gathering just to see us shoot, but at times we also had to stop shoot cause of crowd”.

Hasee Toh Phasee was released in theatres in 2014, and was one of the most loved Bollywood films. Alongside Parineeti and Sidharth it also featured Adah Sharma in the lead role. The movie is a fresh take on romantic comedy with an unconventional storyline about life, love and relationships.

