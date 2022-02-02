'8 Years of Knowing...': Aamrapali Dubey's Note For Dinesh Nirahua on His 43rd Birthday

Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The Bhojpuri actor started his journey in cinema as a singer and went on to establish his identity as an actor, singer and politician. His pairing with Aamrapali Dubey has often been loved and appreciated by fans. Both the stars have been a part of several hit projects. On Nirahua’s 43rd birthday, Aamrapali shared a reel on Instagram, wishing him on the occasion.

In the reel, we can see Nirahua and Aamrapali sharing light moments. Aamrapali wrote that Nirahua has always stood by her side irrespective of her good or bad time. Aamrapali also wrote that 8 years of knowing Nirahua has been the best time of her life. The actor concluded the post wishing Nirahua a long, happy and healthy life.

Nirahua thanked Amrapali in the comment section.

Nirahua and Amrapali have been a part of many hit Bhojpuri numbers. Have a look at this song, titled Hamarey Pati Dev Ji, from the film Vinashak. The song has been penned by Azad Singh. Music for this song was scored by Azad Singh and Sajan Mishra. Amrapali looks ravishingly gorgeous in a yellow saree.

Looks like this song is a tribute to Aamrapali. The song is titled Aamrapali Re Kach Kach Khali. Om Jha and Amrapali have provided the vocals for this song. Lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati. Music has been composed by Om Jha.

Meanwhile, the sequel to Nirahua and Aamrapali’s blockbuster film Nirahua Chalal London will be released soon. Nirahua, Amrapali and Ashi Tiwari were present at the muhurat shot of the film.

Another project, Hanuman Ki Gali, has also been announced alongside the second instalment of Nirahua Chalal London. The second instalment of Nirahua Chalal London was planned to keep in mind the love and appreciation received by the prequel.

