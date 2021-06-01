Ranbir Kapoor Changed His Mind About Early Marriage on This Man's Advice

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani (YJHD) completes eight years of since release. It was one of the most successful films of 2013 that starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. This coming-of-age film is much-loved even today and some fans are also expecting a sequel. Ranbir’s character of Bunny, also known as Kabir Thapar, has been a memorable one. He played the role of a boy who wanted to keep exploring the world without the shackles of a simple job, marriage or kids.

However, unlike his character, Ranbir, who was 30 years old at that time, wished to have a regular life. He wanted to get married and have children when he was in his mid-20s. He revealed this during the trailer launch of the movie.

During the interview, Ranbir said he was in a hurry to get married when he met Ayan, however, the director changed his mind. Ranbir went on to add that there shouldn’t be any age limit for marriage. He believed that if someone meets a person with whom they fall in love, they eventually marry and have kids. But, Ayan suggested that he explore the world a little, get to know people and then decide on settling down.

Ranbir is in a relationship with actress Alia Bhatt for the past three years. Both Ranbir and Alia were infected with COVID-19 this year.

On the work front, Ranbir will be reuniting with Ayan for Brahmastra one of the most-awaited movies in the recent times. The film has been hit by several delays with the latest one due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Ranbir fans are excited about Brahmastra because they will get a chance to see Ranbir and Alia together on the screen. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It is expected to be released next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here