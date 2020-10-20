Vijay Sethupathi has been at the center of criticism ever since it was announced that he will be playing Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran in an upcoming feature film, titled 800. On Monday, at the behest of the legendary bowler, Vijay announced that he will no longer be part of the film. However, that has not stopped social media trolls from targeting him online.

In a recent case of online abuse, Vijay's minor daughter was issued rape threat on Twitter. Several social media users came down heavily on the offender and demanded that the concerned person be arrested for advocating violence against a child.

The Twitter user, who goes by the name Rithik (Handle: @ItsRithikRajh), tweeted with pictures of Vijay and his underage daughter and said she should be sexually assaulted, “In order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka,” reported a website.

As a consequence, the person's Twitter handle, through which this threat message was issued, has been suspended.

In response to online rape threat to the actor's daughter, DMK MP S Senthil Kumar tweeted, “Are they human beings? Kindly track this person and put him behind bars”. He tagged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai police’s official Twitter handles. Singer Chinmayi also lashed out against the tweet and the social media user.

Vijay, on Monday, announced that he will not be a part of the Muralidaran biopic 800 after several personalities opposed the decision of him acting in it. The actor had retweeted Muralidaran’s letter which requested the actor to not be a part of the film, with the words ‘Thank you.... Goodbye’.