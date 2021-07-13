83 Actor Jatin Sarna Pens Emotional Tribute to Yashpal Sharma: 'Saath Mein Film Dekhni Thi Aapke'

India’s 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Actor Jatin Sarna, who is all set to portray Yashpal Sharma in the Kabir Khan sports drama 83, has posted a moving tribute to the late cricketer on his Instagram account. Sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from 83, Jatin wrote, “This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir, can’t believe, you can not leave so soon." (sic).

In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he scored 883. He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory. He was also a national selector during the early part of 2000.

