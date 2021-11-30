The first trailer for director Kabir Khan’s 83, the upcoming sports drama based on Team India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup against West Indies at Lords, was released on Tuesday. The long-delayed project stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev. While the trailer has been winning over the internet for re-evoking the feeling and the rush of the glorious victory, it has also made a section of people emotional, thanks to actor Jatin Sarna’s portrayal of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma. The sports icon passed away in July after suffering a heart attack.

“It’s a mixed feeling for me," says Sarna, who has been keeping in constant touch with the late cricketer’s family since his death. “Earlier, when anything related to the film would come out, I would immediately share it with Yashpal sir. Today, he is not with us, so I’m feeling very low. But I’m still in touch with Yashpal sir’s wife, Renu ma’am. I had even shared the film’s teaser with her. Today, I sent the trailer link as well as my stills from the film to her and she has given me lots of blessings. She treats me like his own child. I’m definitely missing him because I so desperately and badly wanted to watch this film with Yashpal sir and see his expressions. Having said that, I’m always there with his family, no matter what."

The trailer of 83 has also left some cricket fanatics wondering that apart from Kapil Dev, whether or not the film will be able to do justice with the portrayals of other players whose contribution to the iconic victory was as much. However, Sarna says that cricket fans need not worry as the film belongs to every single player who was a part of the legendary team.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Jatin Sarna, the cast is as follows: Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager.

“I just want to tell fans to remain calm. First of all, let me clarify that it’s not a Kapil Dev biopic. The film is about the 1983 World Cup. But obviously, Kapil Dev sir played a huge role in that victory and our lovable Ranveer Singh has done a lot of hard work for this part. So it’s great that it is being noticed. Having said that, you will see each and every player’s contribution in the film. Everyone is visible throughout and the best part about this film was that we didn’t even have to fictionalise it because the real incident itself was packed with so many nail-biting moments."

“Everyone had their matches. Yashpalji was the man of the match in India’s opening World Cup game at Old Trafford against the West Indies. Madan Lal did extremely well in the second match against Zimbabwe at the Nevill Ground. Roger Binny won the ‘man of the match’ trophy against Australia. In the semi-finals, Patilji, Amarnathji, and Yashpalji scored brilliantly. So, the audience will get to witness each and everyone in the film. They don’t need to worry about it at all," Sarna added.

83 will be released in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

