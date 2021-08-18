83 Actor Sahil Khattar: Ranveer Singh is Not Just My Reel-life Captain But Also Real-life Captain

Popular YouTuber and television presenter Sahil Khattar will be making his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 where he’ll be essaying the role of cricketer Syed Kirmani. Even before his big break, the actor is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web film 200 Halla Ho, where he plays a character based on the notorious criminal Akku Yadav. However, despite having the image of a positive and funny guy all these years, he is not bothered about making his debut with a dark and negative role, as he draws his inspiration from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Ranveer.

Asked whether he feels this is a big risk for a debut actor, he replied, “Do you think Shah Rukh Khan took a huge risk when he did Baazigar, Anjaam and Darr? Even Ranveer did Padmavat as Khilji, and I draw my examples from the current industry. I draw a lot of inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer, he is not just my reel life captain he is also my real-life captain. These two inspirations catapulted me to take this role".

He also wants to prove people wrong who have the notion that YouTubers cannot excel as actors. “A lot of people think that YouTubers or TV actors might not be able to give a remarkable performance. They are doubtful whether we can act. So, this is going to be an answer for them. That is why I wanted to take this role and give it my best," said Sahil who wants to cement his place in the industry as a good actor.

Elaborating more on his bond with Ranveer, he jokingly added that the two of them meeting on the sets of 83 was similar to a volcano meeting a tornado. “What happens when a volcano meets a tornado? (laughs) That much energy was there on the sets. People used to troll me on the internet saying that I look like the poor people’s Ranveer, and now they say that I look like his brother. So the level is increasing with time, and I feel there should be a film with the two of us as leads. He was a great help on the set and I think it was very big of him to take me under his wings and mentor me on the sets. I do consider him as a brother".

Kabir Khan’s sports drama based on the Indian Cricket Teams victory in the 1983 World Cup, has been on hold for a long time owing to the pandemic. Asked about whether he is concerned about the delayed-release, he expressed, “My thoughts are with the producer because as actors, we haven’t faced any delays. The producers have their money stuck for a long time. Kabir Khan made this film after a lot of research because this film needed a lot of homework. Yes, I am disappointed but when I look at them and realise that they have a lot at stake compared to what I have, I control my emotions. This is a mega film and all the theatres will be turned into stadiums when it releases. We want to give this film a grand theatrical release when things get back to normal."

About his web movie 200 Halla Ho, which tells the story of around 200 Dalit women killing their assaulter, he said, “It is the women who face all the atrocities in the society, and this is a story that focuses solely on Dalit women. So when the voice is coming from the bottom, it takes a lot of time to reach everyone. This film focuses on delivering an important message and it is a film that everyone should understand."

200 Halla Ho directed by Sarthak Dasgupta releases on August 20 on ZEE5.

