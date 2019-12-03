83 Actor Saqib Saleem Wants to Teach Taapsee Pannu Cover Drive, She Asks 'You Sure'

Taapsee Pannu, after much speculation around the project, finally announced on Tuesday that she will taking on the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in the upcoming sports biopic from director Rahul Dholakia--Shabaash Mithu. The film will be backed by Viacom18 Studios.

Taapsee said she is honoured to play the role and has already started feeling the pressure of stepping in her shoes.

"I don't think I want to trade this place with anyone else right now. She has always been brave and strong to back truth and her idols, and that is the connect I feel with her. The way she changed the way women's cricket is perceived and seen in India is truly a story worth telling," the actor said in a statement.

While the film's announcement was made by Taapsee on social media, she even posted pics with Mithali as the two celebrated the latter's birthday. Taapsee, in the caption even mentioned that she would want to learn how to play the cover drive from Mithali. Responding to the post, Saqib Saleem, who is playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83, said that he is willing to teach her the shot. "Main sikhadunga cover drive (sic)," he wrote in the comments.

Responding to Saqib's willingness to teach her the cover drive, Taapsee wrote, "U sure". Seems like Bollywood is making cricketers out of the actors, with a few cricket films. Even Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in Jersey, releasing in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

