83 and Atrangi Re Release, Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting Work with Tiger 3

For movie fans in India, Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 has released in cinema halls and Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re has arrived on OTT.

Read: Atrangi Re Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush’s Heartwarming Love Story Has an Unexpected Twist

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday said that she has recovered from coronavirus. Khan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Informs Fans She Has Recovered from Covid-19

‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung said she shed eight pounds in 10 days as she was promoting Netflix’s hit series ‘Squid Game’ in the US. “There was no time to eat," the 27-year-old South Korean actress told Star News (via AllKpop) in a recent interview about her hectic schedule while visiting America, reports pagesix.com.

Read: ‘No Time to Eat’: HoYeon Jung Says She Lost ‘Too Much Weight’ During Squid Game Promotion

Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work on his upcoming projects, two months since his son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. The superstar on Wednesday was spotted on the sets.

Read: Not Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting for Tiger 3, Salman Khan to Join in Soon | Exclusive

Actress Poonam Pandey opened up on social media trolling she receives quite often for her bold avatar.

Read: Poonam Pandey Opens Up on Trolls: ‘Unki Wajah Se Main Zinda Hoon’

