83 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Film Collects Rs 16 Cr, Faces Close Competition From Allu Arjun's Pushpa

On its opening day, Ranveer Singh starrer 83, directed by Kabir Khan was estimated to have earned Rs 13-14 crore, a little short of projections that had the movie potentially cracking the Rs 20-crore mark. That puts it behind Sooryavanshi, which took in Rs 26.29 crore, and the Hollywood superhero Spider-Man No Way Home, which took Rs 32.67 crore.

On its second day, the film is estimated to earn around Rs 16 crore. As per a Box Office India report, the film has collected around 16 crore nett on day two to take its two day to 28 crore nett with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. “The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas," the Box Office statement said.

The film is also facing close competition from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa. “The film is facing obstacles outside the six metros cities as these places are well short of the level they should be. At some cinemas Spiderman No Way Home is collecting better and other places Pushpa (Hindi) has better collections and both these films are in week two," the report further stated.

83 chronicles India’s first World Cup Win under the leadership of cricketer Kapil Dev. The sports drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been collecting praises from audiences and critics alike for the film. From Suniel Shetty to Tahira Kashyap, everyone who watched the film could not stop singing praises for Ranveer’s show in the film. At the film premiere held in the Maximum City recently, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar saw the film. Gavaskar, who was an important member of the Indian World Cup-winning team in 1983, said in his film review that he was blown away by the retelling of the historic event.

