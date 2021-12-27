83 Box Office Weekend 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Fails to Bank on Expectations, Earns Rs 47 Cr

Actor Ranveer Singh-headlined cricket drama 83 has clocked Rs 47 crore at the box office, the makers said on Monday. The Kabir Khan directorial, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s fascinating 1983 World Cup victory, released on December 24 in more than 3,000 screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 opened to glorious reviews, with the collections on day one standing at Rs 12.64 crore. At the end of the weekend, aided by the Christmas holiday, the film netted Rs 47 crore, the official page of Reliance Entertainment tweeted.

While the trade was expecting the film to script box office history, many have observed that the collections of the movie are not up to the mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adrash shared on social media, “The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shock waves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: ₹ 47 cr. #India biz. (sic)."

#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing… DAY-WISE DATA IN NEXT TWEET… pic.twitter.com/KXEZTbywXA— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

The movie is facing very stiff competition from Spider-Man: No Way Home which is going all guns blazing at the India box office after releasing on Dec 17.

Taran further shared that since the upcoming release calendar is blocked with anticipated film like Jersey (Dec 31) and RRR (Jan 7) the rod to glory for 83 will be getting more difficult.

“Let’s see if #83TheFilm gathers pace in the coming days… Besides tough competition from holdover titles [#SpiderMan, #PushpaHindi], the release calendar is chock-a-block with films: #Jersey [31 Dec] and #RRR [7 Jan]… The fact is, #83TheFilm has limited time to score," he wrote on Twitter.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

(With PTI inputs)

