'83 Character Posters: Dhairya Karwa as ‘Flamboyant All-rounder’ Ravi Shastri

Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, is all set to play the character of cricketer Ravi Shastri in the upcoming sport-drama ’83. Sharing Dhairya’s character poster on social media, '83 lead actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the devils...Presenting Dhairya Karwa, the flamboyant all-rounder.”

The Padmavat actor also tagged Ravi Shastri in the image, who is currently the coach of the Indian cricket team. Earlier, Ranveer shared the posters of actors Addinath Kothare and Ammy Virk, who will be playing the brilliant batsman Dilip Vengsarkar and medium pace-bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu respectively and various others. Check out all '83 character posters below:

'83 is directed by Kabir Khan. Speaking about the film in an interaction with DNA, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, “The most challenging thing about '83' is how to stay true to an iconic event that everybody over 40 has seen and remembers, how to capture the feel and stay true to exactly what happened in the World Cup and yet tell the story engagingly.”

'83 film is based on the 1983 World-cup victory of Indian cricket squad. Ranveer Singh will be playing former captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be featuring in the movie as Romi Dev, who is Kapil’s spouse in real-life. ‘83 is slated to hit the theatres on April 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.