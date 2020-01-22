Take the pledge to vote

'83 Character Posters: Dhairya Karwa as ‘Flamboyant All-rounder’ Ravi Shastri

Director Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83 is highly anticipated. A new character poster features actor Dhairya Karwa as all-rounder Ravi Shastri. Check it out below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, is all set to play the character of cricketer Ravi Shastri in the upcoming sport-drama ’83. Sharing Dhairya’s character poster on social media, '83 lead actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! The youngest gun amongst the devils...Presenting Dhairya Karwa, the flamboyant all-rounder.”

The Padmavat actor also tagged Ravi Shastri in the image, who is currently the coach of the Indian cricket team. Earlier, Ranveer shared the posters of actors Addinath Kothare and Ammy Virk, who will be playing the brilliant batsman Dilip Vengsarkar and medium pace-bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu respectively and various others. Check out all '83 character posters below:

View this post on Instagram

*Cue track* It’s the SWINGIN’ SARDARJI !!! Presenting @ammyvirk AMMY VIRK as BALVINDER SINGH SANDHU!!! @inswingsandhu PS- this one is special to me as our Dil Da Raja Amrinder portrays the role of our beloved coach SANDHU SIR ❤ because of whom we have all become better cricketers What an honour to be coached for the film by the World Cup Winner Himself #LoveYouSandhuSir PPS- both are real characters, On and Off screen I think all my ‘PROFASHNULS’ will agree @saqibsaleem @harrdysandhu @actorjiiva @thejatinsarna @iamchiragpatil @dinkersharmaa @nishantdahhiya @issahilkhattar @tahirrajbhasin @adinathkothare @dhairya275 @rbadree @pankajtripathi #ThisIs83 . @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @ipritamofficial @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany @pvrpictures

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

'83 is directed by Kabir Khan. Speaking about the film in an interaction with DNA, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director said, “The most challenging thing about '83' is how to stay true to an iconic event that everybody over 40 has seen and remembers, how to capture the feel and stay true to exactly what happened in the World Cup and yet tell the story engagingly.”

'83 film is based on the 1983 World-cup victory of Indian cricket squad. Ranveer Singh will be playing former captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be featuring in the movie as Romi Dev, who is Kapil’s spouse in real-life. ‘83 is slated to hit the theatres on April 10.

