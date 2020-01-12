Take the pledge to vote

'83 Character Posters: First Look of Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth

'83 makers unveiled the first look poster of Tamil actor Jiiva from the upcoming feature. He plays cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film.

January 12, 2020
Ranveer Singh and team '83 unveiled the first look poster of Jiiva, who plays the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the upcoming film.

Earlier, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Jiiva opened up about his preparations leading up to the film helmed by Kabir Khan.

“For this film, I am doing (outdoor) exercises instead of training in the gym. I must lose 7 kg to look lean and young for the part,” Jiiva said.

Being a cricket buff himself, Jiiva has played several cricket matches and has been in the winning teams as well.

'83 producer Madhu Mantena had said about casting Jiiva in '83, "I had seen his film, KO (2011) and had wanted to remake it here in Hindi. I'm finally getting a chance to work with him. I can't think of anyone better to play Srikkanth."

Check out Jiiva's first look as Kris Srikkanth in '83 below:

Earlier, on Saturday, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays Sunil Gavaskar in the film, unveiled his first look from '83. Many lauded him for perfecting the straight drive shot he plays in the first look poster.

Read: ‘83 Character Posters: Tahir Raj Bhasin Aces Straight Drive as Sunil Gavaskar

The biographical tale of India’s win in the cricket world cup of 1983, '83 is all set to release on April 10.

