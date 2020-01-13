Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'83 Character Posters: First Look of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

A first look of Saqib Saleem from upcoming film '83 was unveiled on Monday. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'83 Character Posters: First Look of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath
Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath in '83

Ranveer Singh and team '83 unveiled the first look poster of Saqib Saleem, who plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming film. Earlier, the first look posters of Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar were also unveiled.

Check out Saqib's first look from the film below:

Earlier, Saqib had shared the piece of advice offered to him by former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath before he started shooting for '83. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Saqib plays the all-rounder, who was also known as Jimmy.

Talking about Mohinder's advice, the actor had shared: "The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me."

He added: "I'll make sure that I inculcate his advice in my day to day life."

Saqib had also revealed that he is usually hyper by nature but has become calmer as a person after essaying Mohinder's character.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev while Saqib, Tahir, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and others constitute the rest of the cricketers in his world cup winning team.

'83 is slated to release on April 10.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram