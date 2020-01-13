'83 Character Posters: First Look of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Ranveer Singh and team '83 unveiled the first look poster of Saqib Saleem, who plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming film. Earlier, the first look posters of Jiiva as Kris Srikkanth and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar were also unveiled.

Check out Saqib's first look from the film below:

Earlier, Saqib had shared the piece of advice offered to him by former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath before he started shooting for '83. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Saqib plays the all-rounder, who was also known as Jimmy.

Talking about Mohinder's advice, the actor had shared: "The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me."

He added: "I'll make sure that I inculcate his advice in my day to day life."

Saqib had also revealed that he is usually hyper by nature but has become calmer as a person after essaying Mohinder's character.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev while Saqib, Tahir, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and others constitute the rest of the cricketers in his world cup winning team.

'83 is slated to release on April 10.

(With inputs from IANS)

