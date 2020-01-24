'83 Character Posters: Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and R Badree as Sunil Valson

The makers of Kabir Khan-directorial ’83 have unveiled new character posters. Lead actor Ranveer Singh, who will be portraying the role of former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev, took to his official Instagram account to introduce R Badree as the Sunil Valson. In the post, Ranveer wrote, “The Strong, Silent and Staunch Support System of Team India! Presenting R Badree as the left-handed medium pacer #SunilValson aka VALLY.”

In another poster reveal, Pankaj Tripathi's character PR Man Singh was also introduced on Friday. '83, the sports-drama is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Apart from Ranveer, actress Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a pivotal role. She will play Ranveer’s on-screen wife Romi Bhatia.

Check out new '83 character posters below:

Actors like Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar, Nishant Dahiya, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil among others will be picking up the roles of various players from the team. The film is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in character comedy Jayeshbhai Jordar directed by Divyang Thakkar. The Piku actress, on the other hand, will feature in Shakun Batra’s next unnamed project featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

