‘83 Character Posters: Tahir Raj Bhasin Aces Straight Drive as Sunil Gavaskar
After revealing the official logo of the film, the makers of 83 have unveiled the first look of Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays Sunil Gavaskar in the film.
Tahir Raj Bhasin in 83 film
With 83’s release date inching close, Ranveer Singh has started dropping the character posters of the legendary cricketers.
The actor took to his social media account to share Tahir Raj Bhasin's poster, who is essaying the character of “little master” Sunil Gavaskar in '83.
TAHIR RAJ BHASIN as The Little Master SUNIL GAVASKAR 🏏🏆#ThisIs83 @TahirRajBhasin @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany @PicturesPVR @83thefilm pic.twitter.com/5Ac29OzsHZ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 11, 2020
The Internet lost it with the photo and commented in support. A Twitter user praised the perfect portrayal of the cricketer’s posture in the still.
Pic 1- #SunilGavaskar Straight Drive!Pic 2- @sachin_rt Straight Drive!Pic 3- @TahirRajBhasin As #SunilGavaskar Straight Drive!Perfection🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMP2j3bUxJ— What Amma What is this Amma? (@Murads_Adi_) January 11, 2020
Here are the other reactions:
Can't wait 😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏— Ʀᴀɴᴠᴇᴇʀ ❤️ sɪɴɢʜ |sᴀʀᴀ| (@SaraRanveer) January 11, 2020
Omg , can’t wait 😍😍😍 Welcome back champ 😘🙏🏾 Love you bae ❤️— Bhavika❤ Ranveer (@RanveerianBhavo) January 11, 2020
😍😍😍😍😍😍 83 is coming— Shivam #83' Ranveerian❤️ (@Shivam_mishra69) January 11, 2020
wow!!!! waiting for more.— Mandy G (@SupremeDipper72) January 11, 2020
Earlier in the day, Ranveer has shared the logo of the film.
He captioned the post, "It’s coming @83thefilm". Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on Indian cricket team's first ever World Cup in 1983. The Simmba actor will be seen essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in '83.
Last year, the Gully Boy actor had unveiled his look as the “Haryana hurricane” Kapil Dev on the cricketer’s birthday.
On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE 🌪KAPIL DEV 🏏🏆@83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @madmantena @Shibasishsarkar @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/HqaP07GJEQ— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 6, 2019
On November 10, 2019, the style icon had shared his snap in which he can be acing the “Natraj shot”.
NATRAJ SHOT 🏏 #RanveerAsKapil 🇮🇳 @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/RQDlyOKtas— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 11, 2019
The biographical tale of India’s win in the cricket world cup of 1983, 83 is all set to release on April 10, 2019.
He had also shared a picture with the entire cast exactly one year before the release. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Madhu Mantena. The movie features Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia on the screen.
Deepika is also one of the producers of the film.
83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem at Protest
- Was Sonam Kapoor to Star in Ram-Leela? Her Latest Post Keeps Fans Guessing
- Delhi High Court Directs Makers of Chhapaak to Give Credit to Lawyer
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update