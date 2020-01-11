‘83 Character Posters: Tahir Raj Bhasin Aces Straight Drive as Sunil Gavaskar

With 83’s release date inching close, Ranveer Singh has started dropping the character posters of the legendary cricketers.

The actor took to his social media account to share Tahir Raj Bhasin's poster, who is essaying the character of “little master” Sunil Gavaskar in '83.

The Internet lost it with the photo and commented in support. A Twitter user praised the perfect portrayal of the cricketer’s posture in the still.

Here are the other reactions:

Earlier in the day, Ranveer has shared the logo of the film.

He captioned the post, "It’s coming @83thefilm". Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on Indian cricket team's first ever World Cup in 1983. The Simmba actor will be seen essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in '83.

Last year, the Gully Boy actor had unveiled his look as the “Haryana hurricane” Kapil Dev on the cricketer’s birthday.

On November 10, 2019, the style icon had shared his snap in which he can be acing the “Natraj shot”.

The biographical tale of India’s win in the cricket world cup of 1983, 83 is all set to release on April 10, 2019.

He had also shared a picture with the entire cast exactly one year before the release. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Madhu Mantena. The movie features Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia on the screen.

Deepika is also one of the producers of the film.

83 also stars Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.

