'83: Cricketer Kapil Dev's Daughter Turns Assistant Director for Kabir Khan's Film
Kabir Khan directorial '83 will begin filming in May in Scotland and London, for a 100-day schedule. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Iconic cricketer Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya has turned Assistant Director for "'83", an upcoming Bollywood entertainer on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, '83 is directed by Kabir Khan, and will see Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev. The cricketer himself has been closely associated with the project by training the actor.
His daughter too has been working hard on the film as an Assistant Director, a source from the production told IANS. "Amiya is just out of college. As of now, it looks like she just wants to explore different things like most bright people do. She is very helpful to us, she knows the subject, she knows all the cricketers and she has access to all of them. She is also very willing to learn," the source said.
'83 follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.
The source said: "Kapil Dev is closely involved with the project, and it's all good for the project."
Apart from Ranveer, the cast includes the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem among others. The team will begin filming in May in Scotland and London, for a 100-day schedule. As it stands now, the 14-man squad recreated for the film has Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Jiiva as Srikanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandip Patil and Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager and PR Man Singh.
A number of cricketers from the squad have also been working with actors behind the scenes to train them. Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma and Balwinder Sandhu have lent support to the film. '83 will release on April 10, 2020. It is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.
