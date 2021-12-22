83 Director Kabir Khan Thanks Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as Ranveer Singh's Film Declared Tax-Free in Delhi

Cricket has been a very important part of our lives and a much-loved game by Indians, with which we have our sentiments attached. And it is evident more now than ever as Kabir Khan’s film on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win 83 has been declared tax-free in Delhi ahead of its release. Starring Ranveer Singh as then captain Kapil Dev, the film will have its grand theatrical release on Friday, December 24. Khan took to his official Instagram account to announce the news and thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India’s greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83. BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! BookMyShow : https://bookmy.show/83

Paytm Tickets : https://m.paytm.me/p_83 83 IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D."

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree as cricketers of the 1983 team, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife.

The film recreates a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, where India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup.

A couple of days ago, the trailer of 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer watched it with 83 director Kabir Khan and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, who got emotional during the moment.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also took over the red carpet at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday night. The couple promoted their film 83, which was screened at the festival. Also joining them on the red carpet was director Kabir Khan, his actor-wife Mini Mathur, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi and former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.