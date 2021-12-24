83 Movie Release: All You Need To Know About the Ranveer Singh Starrer on India's World Cup Victory

The long-awaited and anticipated Bollywood movie on the 1983 Cricket World Cup has released today, December 24. The Lord’s cricket pitch witnessed history as the underdogs of the game beat two-time World Champions, West Indies. The movie revives the on-screen thrill that the country felt when the Indian cricket team played their first final and tasted victory.

It is not only the event that the plot is based on that makes it a special film, but other aspects of the movie that made it worth the anticipation. So here’s a trip through the movie that will establish a connection between you and the film, even before you watch it in the theatres:

Basic Biography

The movie is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Kapil Dev. However, the main focus is on the historical cricket match, a final, between India and West Indies, in which India gave a target of 183 to the opponent and won the match by 43 runs. It was the first-ever World Cup win by India.

The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is a multi-production film, with producers such as Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Cast

The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the main role, Kapil Dev, with his off-screen wife, Deepika Padukone, playing the on-screen wife, Romi Dev, and Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh. The cast also includes Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, and Jatin Sarna, among others.

Bridge Between Generations

The movie acts as a bridge between generations, since the role of Sandip Patil, the former Indian cricketer and part of the playing 11 in the phenomenal match of 1983, is played by his own son, Chirag Patil. It is also the Hindi debut for the actor who has previously appeared in Marathi movies.

Real Training The Reel

Ranveer Singh, to get better acquainted with the character, spent almost 15 days at Kapil Dev’s house. In addition, for the movie’s preparation, the entire cast and the reel Indian cricket team attended a coaching camp for 15 days under real team members Madan Lal and Yashpal Sharma.

