Twitter is Convinced Kapil Dev is Prepping for Ranveer Singh Biopic And This Pic is Proof
Ranveer Singh will play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83, based on Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win against West Indies.
Too much of Ranveer Singh has rubbed off on Kapil Dev, you would think looking at a photograph of the iconic cricketer doing the rounds on the Internet, where he is seen sporting a gaudy red T-shirt with pants that have wild, multi-coloured stripes on them. The photo has gone viral, in the wake of the recent first-look launch of the cricket drama, '83, where Ranveer plays Kapil Dev.
The first look, launched on Ranveer's birthday on July 6, has the actor bearing a close resemblance to the cricketer. A lot of people, in fact, felt Ranveer seemed like a "carbon copy" of Kapil.
Considering Ranveer's fetish for a loud sartorial style, many feel an old photograph of the legendary cricketer mushrooming at a time when his film's promotional campaign has just been launched should give '83 a smart publicity push.
The snapshot was shared on Twitter by actor Sharib Hashmi. "Kapil Sir preparing for Ranveer Singh's biopic," Sharib wittily captioned the photograph.
Kapil sir preparing for @RanveerOfficial ‘s biopic pic.twitter.com/pk93jb9Ow5— Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) July 7, 2019
Celebrities including Riteish Deshmukh, Nakuul Mehta, Aahana Kumra and Sophie Choudry were among those who liked and commented on the post. While most people left a laughing emoji in the comments section, one user wrote: "Post effects of spending time with Ranveer. He actually brings/adds colours to your life."
Another user wrote: "This is the cutest thing. Love it, Sir. Both will play each other's role. Role reversal.""Actually reverse effect happened, Ranveer ki sangat ka asar hai," went one comment.
Post effects of spending time with Ranveer.. he actually brings/adds colours to your life @asianpaints #Chamka— Bhartiya #अभिषेकत्रिपाठी (@AbyshekTripathi) July 7, 2019
This is the most cutest thing....Love it Sir ❤️❤️❤️❤️Both will play each other's role...Role Reversal— Madhusmita M (@mmohanty16) July 7, 2019
Ranveer is looking like Kapil Dev as much as Kapil Dev looking like Ranveer in this pic. pic.twitter.com/Ha097gRGmK— Bulla 2002 (@BullaDmello) July 6, 2019
Kabir Khan's '83 traces the story of India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.
