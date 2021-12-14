83 Producers Vibri Media Call Cheating Complaint 'False, Baseless and Motivated'

A few days back, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 landed in a legal soup after a UAE-based financier company had accused the producers of conspiracy, cheating, and conniving to siphon funds from it to produce the film. The company approached a Mumbai court last week, seeking judicial interference against Vibri Media, the producers. Now, a spokesperson from Vibri Media has issued a clarification denying the claims of the complaint.

The statement issued by Vibri Media read:

“In the wake of the ongoing reports of a legal case filed against the makers of the upcoming film 83, on behalf of Vibri Media, we would like to deny the claims of the complainant and clarify the makers of 83 are in no way concerned with the case. The complaint of Future Resources FZE against the producers of the film 83 is false, baseless and motivated.

Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media, there have been internal disputes between the promoters of Vibri Media Pvt Ltd and the complainant, which are pending in various courts. The complainant Future Resources FZE has been restrained by the Hon’ble Telangana high court from interfering with the movie 83 in any manner.

This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the Complainant.

The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE."

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of cricketer Kapil Dev.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.