Home » News » Movies » 83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Wows As Kapil Dev, Takes Iconic Catch That Won India the 1983 World Cup
1-MIN READ

83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Wows As Kapil Dev, Takes Iconic Catch That Won India the 1983 World Cup

A glimpse of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83.

A glimpse of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83.

83 is headlined by Ranveer Singh who plays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

Entertainment Bureau

The first teaser of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 is out after two years of a long wait. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, chronicles the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 when they defeated West Indies in the final.

In the one-minute black-and-white teaser, we see actor-singer Hardy Sandhu, who is playing Madan Lal, bowling to an actor (portraying Vivian Richards). The video ends with a visual of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, taking the catch (almost). Kapil Dev’s catch dismissed Viv Richards, cementing India’s position in world cricket.

Ranveer took to Twitter to share the teaser. The actor also informed that the trailer for the film will be out on November 30. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov."

83 is now scheduled to release theatrically on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed — from its original April 2020 release — due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The makers had announced a fresh date of June 4, 2021, which was again pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
first published:November 26, 2021, 12:50 IST