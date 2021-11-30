CHANGE LANGUAGE
83 Trailer Gives Fans Goosebumps, Samantha's Alluring Still from Pushpa Song is Out
1-MIN READ

83 Trailer Gives Fans Goosebumps, Samantha's Alluring Still from Pushpa Song is Out

South star Samantha (L) and 83 trailer in news headlines today

South star Samantha (L) and 83 trailer in news headlines today

83, the upcoming movie based in India's historic World Cup win, has launched its trailer. Samantha's first look from upcoming song in Pushpa has also been revealed.

Entertainment Bureau

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 will release on 24 December. The movie trailer was launched on Tuesday and fans were amazed seeing how the period has been recreated by the director Kabir Khan and the unit.

Read: 83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh Pulls Off ‘Unthinkable’ As Kapil Dev; Fans Declare Film ‘Masterpiece’ Already

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood guest list for December wedding includes the names of Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis, Shashank Khaitan and others.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis and Other Guests Revealed

A poster hiding Samantha Akkineni’s face has been released from the actress’ item song that she has been shooting for Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1.

Read: Samantha Akkineni’s Item Song for Allu Arjun’s Film Pushpa Teased with Back Shot Poster of Actress

Sanya Malhotra discussed her ‘heart-wrenching’ break-up and stated that she has been working on her mental health.

Read: Sanya Malhotra on Ending Her Long Distance Relationship of 4 Years: ‘It was Heart-wrenching’

Priyanka Chopra’s character poster shared by Warner Brothers Korea on Instagram give out the name of her character in Matrix Resurrections. Amis speculations, it is confirmed that she is playing the grown up version of Sati from the third Matrix film of 2003.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Playing Sati in Matrix Resurrections, Korean Poster of Keanu Reeves Starrer Reveals

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of entertainment.

first published:November 30, 2021, 22:00 IST