83 will Show Light Moments Between Kapil Dev and His Wife Romi, Says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who will be playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s forthcoming film 83, says the movie, which requires her to recreate some fun-filled moments between the couple, has been a welcome change.

Be it Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela or most recently Chhapaak, Deepika has lately been playing serious characters that have required a lot from her emotionally. Talking about her experience of filming 83, she told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always enjoyed playing characters that take a lot out of me, emotionally. Even in 83, there are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through in the journey towards Indian cricket team creating history by winning the world cup.”

“But the film also — albeit briefly — explores lighter moments between Romi and her husband [Kapil Dev]. So, in that sense, you can say that it has been [a] lighter [part] emotionally," she added.

83 reunites Deepika with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who will play Dev in the film. This will be the duo's fourth collaboration after last year's release Padmaavat.

83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

On his 34th birthday on July 6, Ranveer unveiled his first look as 'Haryana hurricane' Dev from 83, which shows him sporting Dev’s signature moustache and spinning a leather ball with a fierce look in his eyes.

