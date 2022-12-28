‘8th Wonder Of My Life’: Ravindar Chandrasekaran's Romantic Post For Wife Mahalakshmi

Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi tied the knot in September this year. The love birds have a huge fan base on social media, and they often shell out major couple goals for fans with their mushy pictures. Recently, Ravindar shared a romantic photo with his beloved wife on Instagram, which was quick to win the hearts of many.

In the photo, the power couple is seen sharing an intimate moment as they gazed into each other’s eyes. Ravindar sported a casual look, comprising a grey t-shirt over black track pants. Mahalakshmi, on the other hand, rocked a sleeveless lavender dress. Along with posting the picture on Instagram, the Kollywood producer wrote, “8th wonder of my life is My wife.”

Soon after the picture surfaced on social media, Mahalakshmi expressed her feelings for Ravindar in the comments section of the post. “No matter what people say, I will keep loving you until my heart beats no more. You are my everything,” wrote the actress. Apart from her, one of the users gushed, “It is true love,” while another commented, “God bless both of you.”

A few days ago, Ravindar Chandrasekaran shared another adorable selfie with his wife. In the picture, the duo is seen spending quality time with each other. Ravindar also penned a heartfelt note for his better half in the caption of his post. “I never dreamed once how to keep you happy when living with you. I understand living with you never needs a dream. You are beyond the dream,” read the caption.

For those unaware, this is the second marriage of both Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi. The actress has a son named Sachin from her previous marriage with Anil Neredimilli. The producer, on the other hand, was previously married to R Shanti.

On the work front, Ravindra, who is a well-known face in the Tamil film industry, has produced popular films like Sidihuna Ennanu and Murungaikai. His wife, Mahalakshmi, was last seen in Vijay Raj’s Tamil film Munnarivan, which was released in April this year.

