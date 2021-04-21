9 Filmmakers Who Changed Their Style Completely for Superhero Movies

Superhero genre has gained immense popularity in Hollywood over the past two decades. Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe ventures are proof that not only is there a huge market for such films, the returns are huge as well. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios and Dc Films have also roped in several fresh filmmakers to lead their highly lucrative projects. We take a look at them.

Known for making indie films on a restrained budget, Chloe Zhao is recently grabbing all the attention for her acclaimed piece Nomadland. She next directs Marvel’s Eternals with a star-studded cast of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek among others. In true Marvel style, Eternals will be an out-and-out actioner.

Before kick-starting her collaboration with Gal Gadot on the spectacular Wonder Woman franchise in 2017, Patty Jenkins had made several short films and another feature Monster, based on serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Patty was also eyed by Marvel Studios before DC Films.

James Wan was most famous as a horror film writer-director (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring) before he jumped onto the superhero bandwagon with Aquaman (2018).

Before making Batman Begins in 2005, Christopher Nolan was known for his genre-defining movie Memento. With The Dark Knight Trilogy, he showed he can handle action on a scale like no one else could.

Destin Daniel is entering the Marvel universe with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Simu Liu and Tony Leung. Before this, he has made serious dramas like Just Mercy and Short Term 12. Shang Chi trailer has hinted the movie will be unlike anything Destin has ever done.

Before DC Films hired David Sandberg for Shazam, he was known for his association with horror films and James Wan. In Shazam, he handles action and special effects with equal ease.

Black Widow director Cate Shortland has previously done nothing like what the Scarlett Johansson- starrer promises to be.

House of Wax, Goal 2 and Orphan are some of the films Jaume Collet-Serra has directed previously. He changes his style completely for Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.

Before cementing his legacy in the superhero universe with Black Panther, Ryan Coogler’s most known film was Fruitvale Station with Michael B Jordan. With Black Panther, he changed his direction style completely incorporation CGI, visual effects and action.

