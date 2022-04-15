9 Films The Super Hit Duo of K Raghavendra Rao and Ashwini Dutt Created

Vyjayanthi Movies has a special place in the Telugu film industry. The banner head Chalasani Ashwini Dutt has produced several super hit films and most of them were directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.

All in all, the director-producer duo of K Raghavendra Rao and Chalasani Ashwini Dutt has delivered several super hit films, including the 1990 movie Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundhari. Under Vaijayanti Movies, K. Raghavendra Rao has helmed a total of 7 films.

Reportedly, a total of 12 films, including two films in Hindi, were made by the director-producer

Presented by Ashwini, under the supervision of K. Raghavendra Rao, with Student no. 1, SS Rajamouli was introduced to the Tollywood industry as a director.

Here’s a list of all the blockbuster hits of the director-producer duo:

The first film that the combination of K Raghavendra Rao and Ashwini Dutt produced was Wild Lions. The film was released in 1983 was a super hit at the box office.

Agniparvatam was the second film of the director-producer duo. Starring Krishna, Vijayashanti, and Radha, the film became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The third film is Akhari Poratam and this, too, emerged as a blockbuster hit.

The fourth film is Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundhari. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, in the lead became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Ashwametham, starring Balakrishna and Shobhan Babu and Meena and Nagma as the heroines, turned out to be a flop.

Raja Kumarudu, starring Mahesh Babu as Krishna Atithi, was a hit at the box office.

Subhash Chandra Bose, starring Venkatesh, in a double role was a disaster at the box office.

Johnny Dost, headlined by Jitendra and Dharmendra, was a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Adavi Simhalu. The film did well at the box office.

Pelli Sandadi delivered under the director-producer duo was a blockbuster hit and marked a turning point in Srikanth’s career as a hero.

