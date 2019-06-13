9 Minimal Dialogue Movies That are Must Watch for Cinema Lovers

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over is all geared up for release on June 14 in three Indian languages. While primarily it was rolled out as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, it piqued the interest of director Anurag Kashyap, who decided to release it in Hindi as well. Game Over is a home invasion thriller that sees Taapsee Pannu as a person on a wheelchair, who is defending her home from a mysterious entity. Now, according to a report on a popular website, the film will apparently have only 25 minutes of dialogues. The rest of the narration will be seen taking place through mood and sound effects.

Dialogues are usually an integral part of any cinema, helping take the plot forward. However, though rare, there have been films with no dialogues or a few dialogues (called Minimal Dialogue Movies) that have managed to leave an indelible mark in the world of cinema. From Bollywood's Pushpak to Hollywood's The Artist and all movies in between, we take a look at a few Minimal Dialogue Movies that are a must watch.

Pushpaka Vimana (1987)

The black comedy film starring Kamal Haasan had no dialogues at all. The film follows an unnamed and unemployed youth (Kamal Haasan) who aspires to lead a reasonably affluent livelihood who through fate and unscrupulous means gets to live his dream but is seen having a change of heart towards the very end. One of the very few silent films in Bollywood's modern era, it received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment after its release.

Cast Away (2000)

Starring Tom Hanks, Cast Away is about a FedEx systems engineer, Chuck Noland who learns to realize the value of life and relationship, while being stuck at an unpopulated island in the South Pacific. While the film is devoid of any lengthy dialogues, it effortlessly portrays how isolation gets into a person's psyche.

Black (2005)

The Minimal Dialogue Movie by Sanjay Leela Bhansali revolves around a deafblind girl and her relationship with her teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease. The film starred Rani Mukherjee as the deafblind girl and Amitabh Bachchan as her teacher.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Going with the theme of the movie, John Krasinski's A Quiet Place – an American post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film-- sees a family of five living in absolute silence to avoid being found by monster grasshopper-like creatures, who though devoid of sight or smelling capabilities can hear a pin drop from a mile away. There are roughly 90 lines of dialogues in the movie.

The Artist (2011)

The winner of Best Picture at the Oscars is Michel Hazanavicius' tribute to the silent era in Hollywood and talks about a successful 1920s actor, played by Jean Dujardin, who is made destitute by the advent of “talkies”. The only audible dialogue comes at the very end of the movie.

All Is Lost (2013)

Robert Redford's portrayal as an aged soldier who must fight to survive after his boat is hit by storm paired with the actor's ability to emote without saying almost nothing was hailed by the critics at large.

The Tribe (2014)

The Ukrainian drama is set in a boarding school for deaf teenage students, where a novice scholar is drawn into an institutional system of organized crime, involving robbery and prostitution. The film was widely admired during its time of release and was considered a contender for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.

Moebius (2013)

The South Korean horror flick sans dialogue follows a man's infidelity that plunges his dysfunctional family into a series of misadventures including castration, cannibalism and incest. Ki-duk Kim used a dialogue-free production in order to intensify the anxieties and primal fear in the film.

In the City of Sylvia (2007)

The Spanish film by José Luis Guerín barely has any dialogue. The 84-minute drama follows a young man credited without any name as he wanders central Strasbourg in search of Sylvia, a woman he asked for directions in a bar six years earlier.

Follow @News18Movies for more