'9 Months With Courteney Cox' Renewed For Season 3

Los Angeles:A third season of the weekly pregnancy docu-series “9 Months With Courteney Cox” has been ordered at Facebook. Ample Entertainment’s Facebook Watch service is bringing out another chapter of the unscripted show, which originally debuted in January 2019.

Cox, who serves as narrator on the docu-series, said she is excited “9 Months” is back for a third season. “… We are searching far and wide for the most surprising, most heartfelt pregnancy stories. If you’re trying to get pregnant or recently pregnant, we’re interested in hearing about your experiences and struggles,” the “Friends” star said in a statement to Deadline.

The show takes an intimate approach to giving viewers raw access of people from all over America of various race, religion, and class as they self-document their nine-month journey of pregnancy. The series is produced by Ample Entertainment and Cox’s Hopper Productions. Cox recently wrapped the latest sequel of the “Scream” film franchise and will next shoot for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max.