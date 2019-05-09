English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
9 Songs You Can Share with Your Mum to Make Her Feel Special This Mother’s Day
This Mother’s Day, we bring you nine songs that best express the all-too complex and ever-changing relationship between a mother and her child.
Shabana Azmi in a still from Neerja. (Image: YouTube grab)
The one person who is absolutely irreplaceable in our lives is our mother, who is there for us no matter what.
This Mother’s Day therefore is your chance to make her feel special for everything she’s done for you all these years and for just being there, always.
Here, we’ve hand-picked nine songs that best express the all-too complex and ever-changing relationship between a mother and her child. You should give them a listen this Sunday, because why not?
Meri Maa, Taare Zameen Par
Written by Prasoon Joshi, this song beautifully captures every child’s emotions for their mother, especially when they’re about to leave them for the first time to go someplace else. It’s sung by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.
Luka Chuppi, Rang De Basanti
A mother’s eye never gets tired of seeing her children and this emotion is what this Waheeda Rehman-R Madhavan song is all about. It’s been melodiously sung by Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman.
Mumma, Dasvidaniya
Summing up all the roles that mothers play in our lives, this Vinay Pathak-starrer song is a musical tribute to them. It’s sung by Kailash Kher.
Tu Kitni Achchhi Hai, Raja Aur Runk
Albeit a bit old, but this song fittingly conveys all our love for our mothers, whose beauty and innocence is unmatched.
Meri Maa, Yaariyan
Composed by Pritam and sung by KK, this one shows how a mother’s love is not just for her own child but for all children.
Aisa Kyu Maa, Neerja
Dedicated to the beautiful daughter-mother bond, this will make you reminisce about your own school days. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, composed by Vishal Khurana, and featuring Shabana Azmi and Sonam Kapoor, it’s is a must-listen this Mother’s Day.
Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala, Laadla
We can never repay our mothers for all their selfless love, sacrifices and care, and this song is a fitting reminder. Farida Jalal and Anil Kapoor have poured all their emotions to make it poignant and heartfelt.
Maa Ka Phone Aya, Khoobsurat
This fun song starring Sonam Kapoor and Kirron Kher is a hilarious tribute to overbearing mothers who don’t have words like space, privacy and freedom in their dictionaries.
Chunar, ABCD 2
Sachin-Jigar have wonderfully captured the love and memories associated with our mothers in this song from ABCD 2. What makes it even more haunting is Arijit Singh’s emotional voice.
