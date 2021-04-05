9 Super Thrilling Whodunits That You Must Watch

Who doesn’t like those deceiving characters, edge-of-the-seat moments, the suspect on the loose with stakes getting higher as each moment passes by in suspense and that outsmarting, maverick detective?

Here we list down some of our picks of classic whodunit tales that will serve you well if you are in for some mystery and crime-solving.

James Mangold’s Identity is a terrific slow burn with a chilling climax reveal. With the movie set in drenching rain weather, the suspense weighs on you as body count rises.

Honey Trehan sets majority of this suspenseful drama in the night, constantly warning us of the terror that lurks in the dark and behind closed doors. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an incorruptible cop on a mission to unearth the truth and he will stop at nothing.

Knives Out is ensemble cast at its best. Set in the suburbs, the intriguing plot keeps throwing you off with red herrings till the time Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) catches the culprit. A thorough entertainer.

Private Investigator Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) baits himself to get to the bottom of the LA’s chief engineer’s murder. In doing so, he unfurls a bigger conspiracy at play and shows himself to be a man of honour in a city full of corrupts.

A David Fincher murder mystery needs no further justification. A serial killer is on the loose and the best minds are trying to decode his methods. Sadly, in real life too, the Zodiac killer evaded arrest.

Life is fun and games for college couple Raj (Akshay Kumar) and Neelam (Ayesha Jhulka) till one from their group gets brutally murdered. With suspicion of the crime falling on them, they struggle to evade arrest and find the real killer.

No one trusts a drunkard as it is and things start to get worse when Rachael Watson (Emily Blunt) is found in the vicinity of a crime scene. Will she be able to prove her innocence as she still tries to deal with her divorce and struggles to stay sober?

Detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) are the most unlikely crime-solving duo. They don’t meet eyes on anything but must stick together to nab the perpetrator when a teenager is murdered amidst a charged political campaign.

Inexperienced cop Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) is hell bent on ignoring facts for his silly theories to nab the serial rapist and killer who preys on young woman whenever it rains. As time passes by, the victim count only rises. This Bong-Joon Ho directorial has one of the most sombre endings and you will surely be left gutted.