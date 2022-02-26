90% Tickets for Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam Already Sold in Melbourne Theatres

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam, which has been postponed several times, will hit theatres worldwide on March 11.

The bookings of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial started a few days ago. Recently, the bookings commenced in Melbourne, and there was a huge demand for tickets. According to media reports, soon after the bookings started in Melbourne, the tickets in many theatres were sold out.

Going by the data, about 90 per cent of tickets have been sold in cinemas in Melbourne city. Ever since the trailer of Radhe Shyam dropped last year, the excitement of witnessing the film in theatres peaked among the audience.

In the film, Pooja and Prabhas will be seen romancing on screen for the first time. Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe. The film’s teaser created much hype among the masses as it showed Prabhas in a character called Vikramaditya, who somehow possesses supernatural skills and claims to know the past and the future of everyone.

The plot revolves around Vikram, who does not believe in love, but meets Prerna (played by Pooja Hegde) and falls for her.

Bankrolled by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series, the sci-fi romantic drama also stars Bhagyashree playing the role of Prabhas’s mother, along with Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sasha Chettri, Murli Sharma, and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

The film will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.:

