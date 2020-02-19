99 Songs Trailer: AR Rahman's Musical Drama Shows Journey of a Musician

The trailer for AR Rahman's musical drama 99 Songs is out and it showcases the love story and journey of a musician. The visuals in the trailer are intriguing, flitting through several episodes, but as a whole do not reveal much about the film.

99 Songs see the debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas in the lead and the film has been helmed by Vishwesh Krshnamoorthy.

AR Rahman's first project as a writer and film producer, the trailer starts by highlighting the lead actor, who during an interaction with another character is told, "Ek gaana duniya badal sakta hai," (one song can change the world).

Rahman shared the trailer of 99 Songs on Twitter alongside the caption, "An ode to all the artists in the world 🌍, here is the trailer of #99Songs."

The official synopsis of the film reads, "A musical love story set to steal everyone's heart!". It further states that the movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay, “whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie."

The trailer has been well recieved by fans on Twitter, with many complementing Rahman over the music of the film. One user wrote, "Wow thalaivaaa music vere level.. You are taking us to a whole new world.. #99songs is a fdfs material.. Eagerly waiting for the songs.. Please release it soon thalaiva," while another posted, "Amazing !! Great song !! Jai ho Let the creator make this world a little better place."

Here's how people reacted:

